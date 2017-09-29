Home Indiana Evansville Farmer’s Market Closes Out Its Season In Downtown Evansville September 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Farmer’s Market in downtown Evansville closes out its season Friday afternoon. It offered everything from local grown produce to homemade fudge, bagged, coffee, and handmade rugs, among other things.

Food trucks turned out for the final day. Many who are regulars at the market say the sense of community keeps them coming back.

Pattie Davis said, “People do come from all over town to come wherever we are. So as long as we keep up with entertainment and a lot of good products. Our sales, I think wherever they put us, is going to work out fine.”

The Farmer’s Market will reopen in the spring.

