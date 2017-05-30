Farmers’ Input Sought for Ohio Co. Guardrail Project

Kentucky transportation officials are looking to Ohio county farmers to help plan an upcoming guardrail project.

Crews will be upgrading guardrails along Kentucky 69 between the intersection of Kentucky 273 and a bridge just west of Hartford.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet needs input from farmers on turn width requirements for field entrances in this area.

This will cut down on the chance of large equipment having a hard time accessing farms in the area.

Farmers are asked to contact the KYTC Owensboro Section Office at (270) 926-7915 or contact Scott Phelps at Scott.Phelps@ky.gov within the next two weeks.

Contact information and a map illustrating the location of this section of KY 69 can be found by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2.

