Farmers Hit the Fields Hoping for a Fruitful Season

Driving around the tri-state there’s a familiar sight that has returned to the area. Farmers have started planting for the 2017 season.

Larry Caplan with the Purdue Extension said while the early spring did give fruit growers some concerns, expectations are high for the peach and apple crops.

With the soil not too soggy, farmers are hitting the fields and hoping for a fruitful season.

Caplan said farmers should be ahead of schedule for planting fruit and vegetable crops in the area.

