Farmers Grow Communities Donates Money To Arc Of Evansville March 21st, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Local farmers select The Arc of Evansville to receive some money. The Arc of Evansville received a $2,500 donation at its facility on West Virginia Street.

The check came from the Farmers Grow Communities Program, which partners with farmers to help support non-profit organizations.

Dennis and Nancy Herrenbruck won the award this year, who chose the Arc of Evansville as the recipient.

“Seeing the benefit go to somebody and see them reap the reward and what they did is very motivating, no doubt.”

Since the program started in 2010, it has partnered with farmers to give more than $29 million to farming communities.

