Farmers Gather for Spottsville Bridge Meeting

Plans are made allowing Kentucky farmers to move their equipment over the bridge at Spottsville and along the Audubon Parkway.

After a meeting with the Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, farmers will be allowed to move self-propelled farm equipment from the KY-416 Interchange at Exit 10 in Henderson County to the KY-1554 Interchange at Exit 18 in Daviess County with a police or KYTC escort.

Farmers say this issue stems from weight limits and one lane traffic restrictions on the U.S. 60 Green River Bridge at Spottsville.

Joe Foster said, “It’s just making the best out of a bad situation is what we’re trying to do here, and the state is working well with us. They’re doing everything they can. It’s just a process we’re going through, and it looks like the process is proceeding so we hope that tomorrow it looks like we’ll be able to move our equipment back and forth.”

Farmers who attended the meeting have requested to use the Zion exit instead of Exit 10, and KYTC says it will try to change that by Friday, October 13th.

There’s no word on when the Spottsville Bridge repairs will be complete.

