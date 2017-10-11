Farmers Encouraged to Attend Meeting in Henderson

A meeting for farmers will be held in Henderson. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service will host the meeting at Cooperative Extension Office Thursday at Noon.

Information about plans to allow farm equipment to move along the Audubon Parkway with police escorts.

An 18 ton load limit and one lane traffic restriction are on the US 60 Green River Bridge at Spottsville.

Farmers who normally move equipment across the Spottsville Bridge are encouraged to attend.

Comments

comments