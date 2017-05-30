Home Kentucky Farmers Asked to Assist with Guardrail Project along KY 69 in Ohio County May 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers are looking for input from farmers to help with planning an upcoming guardrail project along Kentucky 69 in Ohio County. KYTC has given a contract for guardrail upgrades along KY 69 between KY 273 intersection and a bridge just west of the Hartford city limits.

KYTC engineers are seeking input from farmers about the turn width requirements for field entrances along this section of the highway between Centertown and Hartford. Engineers are trying to reduce the likelihood that large farm equipment will have difficulty accessing farmland.

Farmers are asked to call the KYTC Owensboro Section Office at (270) 926-7915 or contact Scott Phelps at Scott.Phelps@ky.gov within the next two weeks.

Comments

comments