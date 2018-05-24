Farmer & Frenchman Co-Owners Plot New Strategy to Save Liquor License

On April 17th Katy and Hubert Mussat, the co-owners of Farmer & the Frenchman, launched a petition campaign. They needed more than 6,000 signatures to force a wet/dry vote in Henderson County. The husband and wife team thought the vote would only count for unincorporated parts of Henderson County like the Anthoston precinct their winery and café resides in.

They needed to force the vote because of some missing maps. Precincts like Anthoston had the opportunity to go dry back in the 1940’s. Those maps were eventually lost when they moved courthouses in Henderson County. Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider says the Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control found enough evidence to support that the land in which Farmer & the Frenchman sits on is in a dry part of the county.

Farmer & the Frenchman are appealing this ruling so they are still able to serve alcohol.

Things were looking up for Katy and Hubert, they hit their petition goal number in around a month, but it was right at that point they got some bad news. The Kentucky ABC called Judge Executive Schneider – giving him some news he wasn’t expecting.

The Control looked at old precedents and decided big cannot change small. That means the petition they started would effect the 3 incorporated cities in Henderson County, and not the small precincts.

It’s not all bad news for Farmer & the Frenchman. They will have a chance to start a couple of new petitions to force a vote: this time in either just Anthoston precinct or just the parcel of land the winery and café sits on.

Katy and Hubert aren’t quite sure which direction they will go. They invited members of the community to their barn to help brainstorm ideas for what to do next. One idea emerged that may help them solve their problems: just bring both petitions and see which one people are more likely to vote for.

They won’t need a massive amount of signatures this time, just 127 will force a vote.

Should they get all the signatures there is a chance for a special election, if the team at Farmer & the Frenchman pay for it. Since the precinct is so small, Judge Executive Schneider says it’s within the realm of possibility.

Comments

comments