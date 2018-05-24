Farmer and Frenchman Hit Another Obstacle

Farmer and Frenchman took to Facebook last night to comment on their wet/dry petition.

Brad Schneider, Henderson County Judge Executive, made a post on Facebook that stated a petition for the wet/dry vote on the ballot for the November Election would have an impact on businesses in the city of Henderson, but would not effect Farmer and Frenchman specifically.

According to state ABC, F&F had their drink license revoked due to them being in a dry county.

Once that happened, they started a petition to force a wet/dry vote, where if they voted wet, they would be allowed to serve alcohol without any trouble.

Despite having overwhelming support from the community, the wording being used against them now is “big can’t affect the small”. They will now have to vote on a precinct level if they want to change their wet/dry status.

A meeting will be held tonight at Farmer and Frenchman starting at 5:30 to discuss their plans moving forward and the new strategies they’ll need to adopt.

