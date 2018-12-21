Multiple crews respond to fire at Mt. Vernon farm

Five fire departments have been called to Kaufman Farms near the intersection of E. Copperline Rd. and Blackburn Rd. in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, after reports of a large structure fire.

Fire officials received the first call about the fire just before 7 p.m. Witnesses say a barn, filled with farming equipment, caught fire. They also say there have been no injuries reported, at this point.

44News has a crew on scene.

We’ll bring you updates to this story on air and online.

Comments

comments