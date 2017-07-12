Farm Bureau Event Aims Educating Non-Farm Leaders

Agriculture education group Farm Bureau is working to educate non-farm leaders in Warrick County. The group hosted an informational event at Mosbey Farms.

The event brought area leaders and local farmers together in Chandler. Dozens of people were on site to learn about the transformation of modern farming through technology. The presentation focused on the importance and economic impact of modern agriculture.

“Evey year there are more and more people to feed, clothe, fuel…producing fuel and things like that and agriculture has to change to be able to meet those demands. We’re trying to use all the technology that we can to improve our yields, improve the quality of the food that we grow and the safety of the food,” said Mike Moesner with Warrick County Farm Bureau.

The latest technology being used in farming was shown off with a drone simulation. Representatives with Warrick County Farm Bureau say they hope to have the informational event annually.

