Farewell Celebration Held For Superintendent Owens Saylor

A celebration is being held to say farewell to Daviess County Public School Superintendent Owens Saylor.

He spent the last five years in that role. In 2016 he was named Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators.

Saylor describes the moment as bitter sweet.

He says while he accomplished a lot in this role, the position taught him just as much.

Many colleagues saying he energized the Daviess County Public Schools Community with his visions of great expectations.

Since Saylor became superintendent in 2012 students, graduating and reaching college/career readiness grew from 43% to 73%

Matthew Robbins will take over Saylor’s role as superintendent.

The last few months Robbins has been working with Saylor to ensure his transition is a as smooth as possible.

Saylor’s official retirement date is June 30th. While he is retiring he’s not leaving education.

Starting August 15th, he will become the director of program development for the Kentucky Association of School Administrators and the Center for Education Leadership in Frankfort.

