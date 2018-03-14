How Far North Will the Spring Warmth Get Saturday?

Warmer, sun & breezy tomorrow, but colder & showery Friday (except in the south where even an isolated t’storm or two is possible). It looks gray with a few showers/drizzle north of the warm front Saturday, but sun & spring warmth south of it. It is still rather unclear on how far north that spring warmth will get. We will await new data to see have far north this strong warm front gets Saturday. That will determine how far north that nice warmth gets!

