Fantasy of Lights Preparations Closes Vehicle Traffic in Garvin Park

Evansville, Indiana

Easterseals Rehab Center will close Garvin Park to vehicle traffic on October 31st and November 1st from 7:00AM to 5:00PM to setup large pieces of the “Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights.”

Volunteers from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Teamsters, the National Electrical Contractors Association, and Electrical JATC (the Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee for IBEW and NECA) are scheduled to set up the 25th annual Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights in Garvin Park on November 3rd.

The volunteers will work from 7:00AM to 3:00PM, transporting more than 60 elaborate light displays from storage and installing as many of those as possible during the annual marathon set-up day.

Garvin Park will also be closed November 3rd to all traffic from 7:00AM to 5:00PM.

