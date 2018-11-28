Fantasy Of Lights Offers Dazzling Sights
Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights has been bringing Christmas cheer to the Tri-State for 25 years.
The drive-through light takes place in Garvin Park and helps raise money for Easterseals Rehabilitation Center
We were at Garvin Park this morning to see what attendees can expect from this year’s light spectacle.
Below are the times of the week that the Fantasy of Lights will be open:
- Sunday-Thursday: 5:00PM – 9:00PM
- Friday-Saturday: 5:00PM – 10:00PM
- Christmas Eve: 5:00PM -1 0:00PM
- Christmas Day: 5:00PM – 10:00PM
Tickets for the drive-through event is $7 each night for up to six people.
Admission for vehicles with 7-14 people is $10 and admission for vehicles with 15 people or more is $25.
Horse-drawn carriage rides, including a wheelchair-accessible carriage, available nightly (weather permitting) for $30 which includes admission.