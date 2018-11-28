Fantasy Of Lights Offers Dazzling Sights

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights has been bringing Christmas cheer to the Tri-State for 25 years.

The drive-through light takes place in Garvin Park and helps raise money for Easterseals Rehabilitation Center

We were at Garvin Park this morning to see what attendees can expect from this year’s light spectacle.

Below are the times of the week that the Fantasy of Lights will be open:

Sunday-Thursday: 5:00PM – 9:00PM

Friday-Saturday: 5:00PM – 10:00PM

Christmas Eve: 5:00PM -1 0:00PM

Christmas Day: 5:00PM – 10:00PM

Tickets for the drive-through event is $7 each night for up to six people.

Admission for vehicles with 7-14 people is $10 and admission for vehicles with 15 people or more is $25.

Horse-drawn carriage rides, including a wheelchair-accessible carriage, available nightly (weather permitting) for $30 which includes admission.

















Comments

comments