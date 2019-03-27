Fans Show Support for USI in the Elite Eight

It’s a moment that’s 15 years in the making and thousands of fans were sure to catch in on the action. USI made it’s first Elite Eight appearance since 2004 making the final push to a Division II NCAA National Championship.

A sea of Archie’s Army filling the Ford Center.

“I mean I feel like USI is just one big family so if we have a big event like this everyone just wants to come out and like support obviously,” says Lindi Newhard, USI student.

Nearly two hours before the game, fans wrapping around the building, filled with excitement for their hometown team.

“So on campus today, it was really buzzing,” says Seth Pearson, USI student. “You couldn’t go anywhere without hearing about the game. It’s really a community thing. It’s awesome to hear so when I came out here I knew it was going to be a great turnout.”

Earlier in the day, the box office selling 3,000 tickets for the game and hours later that number spiking to 5,000 tickets.

“We just all love each other and we just all come together for something so big like this so it’s just really great to see everybody here,” says Gabby Segr, USI student.

Inside the fans showing their “screagle” spirit. Hoping for a win, fans say they just wanted to show support for their team.

“I think it’s a really good way to kick off the end of the semester, graduation, all these big events coming up and I think just this last good hoorah even if we don’t win, hopefully we win, but hopefully it’s just a good way to kick it off,” say Will Sander, USI grad student.

The Eagles punched their ticket to the Final Four by beating West Texas A&M 94-84.

