Fans Pack Stadium For Movie Anniversary

Huntingburg is celebrating the 25TH anniversary of “A League of their Own” in a hard hitting way. Today fans packed into League Stadium where filmmakers shot parts of the movie.

Kids took to the field to play games with the Dubois County Bombers players, there was also food and music. The big highlight of the night came when the “Peaches” took on the “Belles” just like in the movie.

The game ended in a tie. Actors and actresses from the film, also attended the event and say they’re thrilled with all the support.

Justin Scheller says, “It’s crazy, people really still love this movie and care about it and now, coming back, the stadium is over capacity and it’s crazy.”

Bitty Schram says, “I had no idea this film would be anything, you can’t predict these things and I’m just happy it did.”

A League of Their Own was released July 1ST, 1992. It grossed more than $132 million worldwide.

