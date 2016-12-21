Home Kentucky Fans Gather in Owensboro to Watch Instate Rivalry UK, UofL Game December 21st, 2016 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

It’s a rivalry game that spans decades as the University of Louisville takes on the University of Kentucky.

Owensboro Convention Center held a Cats versus Cards watch party for fans who couldn’t make it out to Louisville to watch the game in person.

Both the Cats and the Cards were looking for their 11th win of the season, and bragging rights for being the best team in Kentucky.

In the end, win or lose, fans know it’s just the beginning of a long season. SOT

“If they lose it’s not the end of the world you know,” said UK fan Jonathan Brantley. “It’s December basketball really matters in march so as long as we beat them then I’ll be happy.”

UofL went on to beat UK 73-70.



