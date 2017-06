Home Indiana Evansville Fans Enjoy Last Two Days of WC Handy Blues Fest June 16th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The WC Handy Festival is underway in Henderson and Friday night fans are enjoying Blues 4U.

Other notable performances at the festival include the Gough Martin Blues Band, the Beat Daddy’s and more

The festival is one of the longest running free Blues Music Festivals in the nation.

It’s supported entirely by donors and volunteers.

The last day of the Blue Festival is set for Saturday.

Comments

comments