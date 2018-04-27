Fans Embracing Tour’s “Live Under Par” Campaign at ULFC

For a good 20 years or so, the PGA Tour and its smaller tours including the Web.com Tour used the slogan “These Guys Are Good”.

While that phrase is certainly more true now than ever, given the deep talent pool in the modern game of golf, the tours wanted a slogan to capture and celebrate the energy and spirit of today’s pros.

Enter “Live Under Par”.

It’s a phrase that rings true with golf fans like Jeff Sims, who’s been coming to the United Leasing and Finance Championship since the beginning.

“I think it’s great that everybody can be involved with the game of golf for sure,” Sims said. “I think the earlier you can start the better. There’s also a lot of people that maybe didn’t get the chance to play early on, but they’re coming out now and getting started later in life so that’s great.”

Beyond the atmosphere of a professional tournament, the tours look to get dedicated fans to impart their love for golf on folks who might be new to the sport, and grow it in new ways.

“Definitely seeing a whole diverse group out here, young and old,” said Sims. “It’s good to see this kind of crowd out here.”

