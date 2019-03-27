Fans Are Filling Up the Ford Center as the Elite 8 Begins

The stands are filling up as the NCAA’s Division II Elite 8 gets underway.

For some fans the game is right in their back yard, but others traveled several hours to watch their favorite team compete for a national championship.

People have been picking up and buying tickets at the box office all day to get ready for what’s to come.

“If you want to see great basketball in person, this is a great place to do it” says Mark Hackert, a USI fan from here in Evansville.

Basketball fans are coming from all over. Some just down the street and others from places like Louisville hoping to catch their team up close and in person.

Others had a much longer trip to Evansville. One fan traveled nearly 8 hours from Missouri to support the team she loves.

“We’re gonna go wherever they go” says Marilyn Suedorrel, a Bearcats fan from Missouri. “We have a lot of people coming, we will be the biggest crowd there.”

Many with high expectations.

Phil Moffett from Louisville says he came to see his team have “a big win, a national championship.”

Suedorrel says “we’re not gonna see what happens, we are staying until the Saturday night game when we are playing.”

Many are hoping for a packed house as USI takes on West Texas A&M.

“I’m expecting a huge crowd that’s why I picked up my roll call tickets right now because tonight it’s going to be crazy” says Hackert.

More than three thousand tickets have already been sold.

President of Evansville Sports Corporation Eric Marvin says “you don’t get to see this level of competition all over the place. Having 8 of the best teams in the country right here in our hometown, downtown Evansville, in a beautiful venue that has wonderful amenities is going to be an experience for fans as well.”

This is the 24th time the tournament has been hosted in Evansville and the third time at the Ford Center.

The Final Four gets underway Thursday and more than 4,000 tickets have already been sold for the championship game on Saturday.

“We’d love to see the lower bowl filled Saturday, that would be phenomenal” says Marvin.

Tickets are still available at the Ford Center’s box office to snag a seat to see who will become the NCAA’s Division II National Champion.

