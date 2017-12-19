The Famous “Sudden Change” of December 20, 1836

December 20, 1836 saw a tremendous Arctic cold front (& strong surface low) rake the Midwest.

Re-structuring the event, it bears close resemblance to the November 11, 1940 Armistence Day storm (see below).

In the Tri-State a warm, foggy, rainy, windy day of 50-55 gave way to a likely narrow lightning-less squall line along the front in 5-6:30 p.m. time frame. Flying through, it appears it may have been along the Illinois-Indiana stateline at 6 p.m. Near Springfield, Illinois, the temperature went from 40 at 7 a.m. to 0 at 2 p.m. & was -12 by night time.

A dark shelf cloud was mentioned as being seen in central Illinois with passage of the front & a distinct “roar”. Winds were estimated at 70 mph in central Illinois with a temperature drop of 40 to 10 in minutes. Men froze on horseback & the flash freeze frost waves on lakes & ponds & rivers.

In the Tri-State, scanty regional data shows roaring winds (gusts to at least 50 mph….strongest winds with passage of front/squall), sharp temp drop from 50-55 to single digits in 12 hours & a change from mild, rainy, windy conditions to sharp wind shift with rain squall. This then changed briefly to heavy, driving sheets of snow. The ground reportedly froze nearly instantly.

This massive temperature drop occurred all the way to the Gulf coast with teens to southwest Georgia & a December 22 New Orleans afternoon temperature of 34!

Wind damage was reported at Natchez & Vicksburg with the system. There probably was severe weather with it from Louisiana to Mississippi where some modest CAPE did exist.

There probably wasn’t any CAPE here, but the shear pressure & geopotential rise-drop & upper dynamics probably made for the intense line of a “roar” with the system.

