Home Indiana Famous Santa Claus Postmark Selected For 2017 November 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Santa Claus, Indiana Post Office has picked the 2017 Santa Claus postmark for the upcoming holiday season. On Friday, December 1st the post office will begin offering the special picture postmark.

The Santa Claus Post Office has offered this special postmark every holiday season since 1983. This year’s postmark artist is Audrey Vaal from St. Meinrad, who is a freshman at USI, studying Elementary Education, with an emphasis on Social Studies.

If you would like the postmark, you will need to leave two-inch by four-inch space in the stamp are for the postmark and put postage on cards or letters before bringing them into the post office.

The postmark will be available between Friday, December 1st and Saturday, December 23rd.

There’s no charge for postmarking, but there’s a limit of 50 picture postmarks per person per day.

This famous small-town post office is the only one in the world with the Santa Claus name and gets more than 400,000 pieces of mail every December.

For more information, visit Santa Claus, Indiana, or call 888-444-9252.

Comments

comments