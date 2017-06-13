44News | Evansville, IN

Famous Historic Home Up for Sale in Evansville

Famous Historic Home Up for Sale in Evansville

June 13th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A famous home in Evansville is up for sale for just over $274,000. The Louis Daus House was built in 1902 and was the home of Louis Daus, the founder of Anchor Supply (now called Anchor Industries).

He lived there until 1948, but the home quickly fell into disrepair. It was even set to be torn down in the late 1970s.

Now, the house has been renovated, and includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms and 3,800-square-feet of living space.

For pictures and more information about the home, visit Louis Daus House.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.