Famous Historic Home Up for Sale in Evansville

A famous home in Evansville is up for sale for just over $274,000. The Louis Daus House was built in 1902 and was the home of Louis Daus, the founder of Anchor Supply (now called Anchor Industries).

He lived there until 1948, but the home quickly fell into disrepair. It was even set to be torn down in the late 1970s.

Now, the house has been renovated, and includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms and 3,800-square-feet of living space.

For pictures and more information about the home, visit Louis Daus House.

