Indiana Family Will Host Fundraiser For Infant Daughter With PDCD June 21st, 2017

One Dubois County family is hoping the community can come out and help their daughter who is battling a rare disease.

Brandi and Andrew young of Huntingburg are hosting the event on Saturday at Teen Outback and will begin at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fundraiser will benefit the couple’s 10 month old daughter who has an extremely rare disease known as Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex Deficiency(PDCD) that prevents her body from breaking down sugars and carbohydrates.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward medical expenses. There will be a sack race, carnival games, and a big wheel race.

There will also be a raffle drawing.

For more information, contact Brandi Young at 812-309-8666. Those unable attend but wishing to send donations can mail them to 506 W. Seventh St. in Jasper.

