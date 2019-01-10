Home Indiana Evansville Family Takes Next Steps in Exhuming Family Remains January 10th, 2019 Megan DiVenti Evansville, Indiana

One family is taking steps to relocate the remains of their loved ones.

44News previously brought you the story of one man who says a farmer desecrated the graves of his fifth great-grandfather, grandmother, and uncle.

Remains of what Ken Colbert says are the tombstones of his family can be found on farmland near the intersection of Highway 65 and Nesbit Road in Northern Vanderburgh County.

The remains of Patrick Calvert, Sarah Martin, and their son Robert were buried on the farmland in Vanderburgh County in the 1800’s, but their family says their burial site was damaged by the current landowner.

After privately resolving the matter, Ken Colbert, family member, says they hope to now move forward.

“We’ve actually come to a resolution with the farmer,” says Ken Colbert. “We have forgiven the farmer. He’s doing what’s right at this point and I would hope that the community would also be supportive of him now.”

The first step is locating the exact graves sites which includes using a cadaver dog to search the area.

“We’re going to block off an area and we call that the box,” says Jim Huff, Daviess County Search and Rescue. “It’ll be a square area and then we’ll aerate the ground which is no more than sticking a probe in the ground to help the scent of the graves come up to the top where out dogs can detect it easier.”

Workers say they’ve been doing this for nearly a decade, but this case in particular is unique.

“I believe for two of the dogs it’ll be the first time working 1800’s,” says Huff. “One of the handlers has done it with another dog, so all three dogs, this will be their first time working 1800’s.”

Those dogs will search the area one at a time until they find the remains.

“I think it’s positive not only for the Calvert family, but also the farmer with the ability to do with his land whatever he wished at this point,” says Colbert. “So, I think it’s a win-win for everyone.”

Colbert says the next steps will require the actual exhuming of the bodies, sending the bones away for identification, then finally relocating those remains to Calvert Chapel.

The family anticipates everything to be completed within the next six weeks.

The farmer’s attorney was also present for the process today and declined to comment.

The previous story can be found here.

Comments

comments