Family Surprised With Special Christmas Present

Many families receive special gifts this time of the year, but this holiday season an Evansville family was surprised with a furry friend.

Sully is a surprise the Davis family will always remember. He’s 3-month-old short-haired kitten.

“I was so excited to have my first Christmas present that they really love him,” said Kyla Davis, received kitten.

The surprise is part of the new Christmas delivery program from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Volunteers will deliver animals that have been adopted to their new home for just a little more of a donation. The money helps the shelter find loving homes to cats, dogs, and rabbits.

“We just hope that it spreads the awareness of adoption and that sheltered animals are not damaged there’s nothing wrong with them,” says Rebecca Lutton, VHS volunteer. “They just need a family to love them and we just really hope he’s a good match for the family and that he brings them lots of happiness.”

In Sully’s case, his new family instantly fell in love.

“I like his little fur cause it’s so soft and I really like his color on him,” said Davis.

Kristen and Clay Davis say they wanted to give their kids a special Christmas gift this holiday season and thought what better way than to rescue.

“We were just as excited about it as our kids so we definitely encourage people to visit the humane society if you’re thinking about getting a pet for your home they have lots of options and will help you pick what would work best for you,” Kristen Davis, surprised kids with kitten.

“I know they’re very loving and they’re going to love to have another addition to our home here and they’ll take really good care of the cat,” says Clay Davis, surprised kids with kitten.

So for this Christmas and many more, Sully has a home of his own.

“I really like Sully,” says Davis.

For anyone interested in adopting a pet, the Vanderburgh Humane Society is opened Wednesday through Saturday from noon until 6 and will be closed New Year’s Day.

