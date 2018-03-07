Home Indiana Evansville Family Of Shooting Victim Asking For Community’s Financial Help March 7th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The family of the man who was shot Tuesday night is asking for financial help. A GoFundMe account is set up for Nicholas Belcher, who was a former EVSC Early College student and a current USI student.

On March 6th, Police say Caleb Singer shot and killed Nicholas Belcher outside a residence on Mesker Park Drive.

The family is asking for $6,000 to help pay for funeral expenses. So far, $405 has been raised.

You can also donate at any United Fidelity Bank branch in Evansville.

To donate go to Nicholas Belcher GoFundMe.

