Family Of Shooting Victim Asking For Community’s Financial Help
The family of the man who was shot Tuesday night is asking for financial help. A GoFundMe account is set up for Nicholas Belcher, who was a former EVSC Early College student and a current USI student.
On March 6th, Police say Caleb Singer shot and killed Nicholas Belcher outside a residence on Mesker Park Drive.
The family is asking for $6,000 to help pay for funeral expenses. So far, $405 has been raised.
You can also donate at any United Fidelity Bank branch in Evansville.
To donate go to Nicholas Belcher GoFundMe.