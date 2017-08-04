Family Sets up GoFundMe Page for Amber Herron

The family of Amber Herron is trying to raise money for her funeral services. They’ve set up a page on GoFundMe.com to support their effort.

Herron was murdered earlier this week. Authorities found her body in a car on Tuesday. Her husband called a neighbor afterward and said he might have murdered his wife.

Herron’s funeral is set for 10 a.m., Monday, August 7th at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel-A Family Tradition Funeral Home on 5330 Washington Ave.

Memorial contributions can be made at any Old National Bank location or Boone Funeral Home.

To donate money to Amber Herron’s GoFundMe, click here.

