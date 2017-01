Home Indiana Family Safe After Early Morning Haubstadt House Fire January 6th, 2017 Melissa Schroeder Indiana Pinterest

Right now, crews are on the scene of an early morning house fire. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Friday on 213 South 3rd Avenue in Haubstadt.

A family inside did make it out safely, but no other details are known right now. We will bring you updated information as it becomes available.





