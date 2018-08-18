Home Kentucky Family Rescued From Sinking Boat On The Ohio River August 18th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

The Henderson fire department rescues 2 adults and one child from a sinking boat on the Ohio River.

Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, HFD responded to the 2nd street boat ramp in Henderson, KY after reports of a sinking vessel.

Upon further investigation, the boat was actually discovered drifting down the river.

The department was able to take the family onto their boat, and bring the water filled vessel back to shore.

No one suffered injuries.

The Henderson fire department says mechanical issues may have contributed to the event, but the cause is under investigation.

