Family Remains Hopeful After Tornado Rips Through Their Home

Cars, trees, and lives were all turned upside down after a tornado hit Owensville, Indiana.

According to central dispatch, about 20 families were displaced and, piece by piece, neighbors in Owensville worked to help one another.

“We’re all pretty close, I would say,” storm victim Tawni Holmes said.

The tornado touched down Tuesday night near Koch Drive and County Road 1000 South.

Storm victim John Holmes said, “There was a tornado for sure. You could hear it. You could hear the tornado.”

The tornado uprooted trees, and completely destroyed homes.

“There was two houses over here that’s totally gone,” John Holmes said.

John Holmes and his family came back to look at the damage and try to salvage some of their personal belongings. He said he wanted to find his things, but things can be replaced.

“All of the material stuff can be replaced, but a life can’t and everybody survived, so that’s all that really matters,” he said. “This stuff will come and go.”

The Holmes family, in fact, helped to save the life of their neighbor, who they say got hit badly in the head and possibly has a broken back.

Tawni Holmes said, “Yeah, that kind of freaked me out. It was more like a horror movie. It’s like you don’t really think about seeing somebody with their head bashed open.”

John Holmes said he doesn’t know how he walked 200 yards from what used to be his place to theirs.

It was a long night, but even now, the Holmes family never lost hope.

“Everybody survived,” John Holmes said. “It’s nothing short of a miracle.”

