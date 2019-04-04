Family Relieved for Lauryn Sizemore’s Return Home

A community is breathing a sign of relief after learning one of their own is coming back home.

“I’m here to help her in any way I can,” says Perneicia Sizemore, Lauryn’s Great-Aunt. “The family, we’re all happy she’s on her way home.”

For Perneicia Sizemore, it’s been an emotional week. Wednesday night at what was a vigil for Lauryn Sizemore, turned into a celebration for the Dawson Springs community.

“I think we’re all still in shock. Just the way it went last night,” says Sizemore. “It was so amazing. The answer to a lot of prayers.”

Only one day after a nationwide Amber Alert was issued, Lauryn’s step-grandfather Glenn Harper and Sizemore were found in Orange Beach, Alabama walking out of a Walmart. U.S. Marshals used Harper’s cell phone to track him.

“Thankful he turned his cell phone on. I’m glad they got him,” says Sizemore.

More than 570 miles from home, a prayer was answered, but still so many questions.

“So many things go through your mind,” says Sizemore. “How sick he is. How long has he done this? Who might’ve had a clue that he was like this before the community found out this way?”

Sizemore says she never personally met Harper, but awaits answers.

“I’m nervous to find out what he did to her. How bad he has messed with her head. All over. Her mind, her emotions, everything,” says Sizemore.

But keeping hope.

“The answers will come when they’re ready for them. When they’re ready to give them.”

Knowing her great-niece will soon be back home to once again see those who have missed her dearly.

“I love her and I’m happy she’s back where she belongs,” says Sizemore.

Police say Lauryn is expected to be back home Thursday night. It’s still uncertain when Glenn Harper is expected to enter the Hopkins County Jail.

