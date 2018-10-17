Home Indiana Evansville Mother Pleads To Have Alleged Domestic Abuser Charged With More Felonies October 17th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

A possible plea deal is in the works involving an Evansville man accused of torturing the mother of his children for hours at gun point and allegedly setting her car on fire.

The plea deal would help Kenneth Kirby The Third by reducing his eight felony charges to three.

In march of 2018, Morgan Clark allegedly escaped what was called a domestic violence attack that left her beaten, bruised, and trapped in her car that was later found burning.

Clark is recovering, but says she’s afraid that her ex boyfriend Kenneth Kirby The Third will harm her again, and that a plea deal could endanger her and her

children.

Morgan Clark says the only peace she has is knowing Kirby is behind bars.

Court documents show Clark was being held at a home against her will where she suffered abuse at the hands of her children’s father, Kenneth Kirby The Third.

Morgan, fearing for her life was reportedly held at gun point after sustaining bruises and facial lacerations.

“I was able to escape my own car,” says Clark.

The Clark family is confused why Kirby is only facing three charges.

“I think its ridiculous. I think its ludicrous,” says Morgan’s sister Katie Clark.

Police say Kirby is no stranger to the law.

He was arrested in 2014 for a home invasion and again in 2017 for a police chase.

“Now he has tried to kill her and he almost succeeded,” says Katie.

“And he got it dropped down to just battery when he held a gun to her head the whole time, and he beat her over and over with a gun the whole time tortured her for six hours.”

The Clark family says the justice system failed Morgan.

“I lost everything when he took my car and burnt it up. Right now I don’t have a way to take my kids to the doctor or even get a job right now so that is tough on me,” says Clark.

“I’m scared for whenever he gets out. I already have a restraining order, but I don’t know if there is a such thing as a lifetime one because that would be nice.”

The Clarks believe the plea deal doesn’t go far enough to protect their family.

“It scares me half to death” says Morgan’s grandmother Shirley Powers.

“I do have a gun permit and have security cameras.”

It’s not just a plea for help for just Morgan, but for all women surviving domestic violence.

“We need help. We don’t know where to start. We don’t know what to do,” says Clark.

“Hopefully the judge and the prosecutor will see this and not let the plea deal go through.”

The Clark family will be at Kirby’s court date tomorrow.

Kirby could potentially plead guilty, accept the plea deal and be sentenced.

If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.

44News reached out to the Vanderburgh County prosecutors office who says they will answer questions on this case after the court date Thursday.

