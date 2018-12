Home Kentucky Family Pets Die In Uniontown House Fire December 9th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

Two family pets unfortunately passed away in a house fire in Uniontown, Kentucky Sunday morning.

The Uniontown Fire Department and Union County Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire around 8 a.m. on Buckman Lane.

Fire Officials say an outbuilding was actively burning with dogs inside.

The building is said to be a total loss, and both family pets died inside, but were recovered by firefighters.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Comments

comments