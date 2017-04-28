Home Indiana Family of Otwell Baby to Hold Fundraiser to Help with Medical Expenses April 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The family of a seven-month-old baby, who suffers from respiratory problems, will be hosting a fundraiser to help with medical expenses in Haysville. Caden Foster was born premature, and has spent the past several months in and out of hospitals.

After spending 80 days in the hospital, he went home for 10 days when he caught Respiratory Syncytical Virus (RSV) due to his respiratory issues. Caden’s RSV has been cured, but a CT Scan showed his lungs are abnormal. A biopsy is scheduled for Monday, May 1st.

The fundraiser will be on Sunday, April 30th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until food runs out, at the Woopenheimer’s Restaurant in Haysville.

Dinners will include either a half chicken or smoked pork chop with the choice of two sides for $10. Area residents will also hold a bake sale.

