Family Offers $100K Reward for Information on 2015 Triple Murder

The family of a couple is offering a $100,000 reward to help catch who is responsible for a 2015 triple murder.

Troopers say on November 19, 2015 the remains of Pamela Phillips and Ed Dansereau were found in a burnt vehicle in a field on Rosetown Road in the Pembroke area. Another body, Calvin Phillips, was found inside his home on South Main Street in Pembroke on the same day.

The Phillips’ family is offering the reward money to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those who are responsible for the deaths.

If anyone has information about this case, they are asked to call KSP Post 2 at (270) 676-3313.

