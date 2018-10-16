Family In Need Finds New Home

A family in need now had a home they can call their own. The Bullington family lost their home about a month ago and had been living in the Daniel Patino Homeless Shelter ever since.

“After struggling for so long, you kind of feel like giving up,” says Lori Bullington. The new grandmother and single mother of three say this past couple of years have been hard on her ad her family.

“She worked faithfully up through a couple of years ago when she had some disabilities, and she lost her job,” says Billy Compton, the pastor of Masonville United Methodist Church, where Lori Bullington and her family goes to church.

Lori lost her home about a month ago and had been living in the Daniel Pitino Homeless Shelter with her two sons until Tuesday.

The Hands Up To Succeed foundation, knows as HUTS, partnered with Masonville United Methodist Church. The congregation found a one-bedroom apartment that fits the family’s budget until Lori is approved for disability benefits.

“Actually having something of our own again after, you know, not having a house and losing it is just. It feels so good. I don’t even know how to describe it,” says Lori.

The HUTS project furnished and decorated the apartment. They also provided a new wardrobe and shoes for the entire family.

“It’s nice. I don’t like to see her cry,” says Keegan Bullington, Lori’s ten-year-old son.

Meijer even stocked the fridge and pantry with food the kids love. Something they previously lacked until their church started stepping in.

“The first day, my wife and I we went over to deliver some food to the home. When we got ready to leave. We sat in the car and cried,” says Compton.

If you would like to help the family in need, you can call Masonville United Methodist Church (270) 729-4552.

