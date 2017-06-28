Home Indiana Evansville Family Members Talk to 44News about Evansville House Explosion June 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday on two people found inside an Evansville home after an explosion Tuesday morning. As investigators return to the home Wednesday morning, they are looking for more information on what caused the explosion.

Dozens of emergency crews were on the scene for hours Tuesday after a house explosion on Hercules Avenue in Evansville.

Three people were taken to hospitals for their injuries. Tara McKnight is being treated for burns at an Indianapolis hospital, and is in critical condition.

Michael Kneer is also in critical condition and is being treated at the University of Louisville.

Family members say Jesse, a young boy, is in critical condition at Riley’s Children Hospital. They say he had emergency surgery Tuesday after being flown into Indianapolis.

The victims, killed in the explosion, have not been identified.

Meanwhile the investigation is proving to be tricky. Detectives say one of the victims taken to the hospital was able to give police a statement. That statement could give them an idea about what happened.

44News reporter Veronica DeKett spoke with family members about this incident. Michael Kneers aunt Shelby Mattingly said, “He’s critical. He’s still on life support. The next 48 hours is really critical.”

There’s still no word on what caused the explosion.

