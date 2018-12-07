Family Matters: Youth First Family Programs

New sessions of Youth First’s biggest family programs start at the first of the year.

Youth First Director of Programs Laura Wathen joined us in studio to tell us more about Family First.

Family First is a group program designed for parents and caregivers with their children and teens ages 3–6 or 7–17. Families build on improving family relationships, parenting skills, and youth social and life skills.

The program is appropriate for single-parent, blended, or traditional families.

Many people assume this is a program for families with “problems” or that attendance will label them as a “bad parent.” Family First is all about taking good families and making them better.

In today’s society, raising children can be difficult, and finding quality time to spend as a family is challenging.

