Family Matters: Youth in a Digital World

It’s not unfair to say that kids are glued to their phones, which means it’s important for parents and teachers to learn about how to keep kids safe when it comes to technology.

This morning in Family Matters, Jana Pritchett and Grace Wilson from Youth First joined us in studio with details on “Youth In A Digital World,” an event that aims to help adults stay tech savvy.

Youth First will be partnering with Evansville Christian School and Warrick County Cares to put on this event that will focus on the pros, cons, and effects of social media for kids.

Pritchett and Wilson explain that administrators, teachers, and youth first social workers are seeing/dealing with many issues related to kids using social media. Parents need to be informed to keep kids safe. Depression and anxiety in kids is on the rise and many studies have confirmed the link between depression/anxiety and heavy social media use.

To register to attend, you can go to the Youth First or Warrick County Cares Facebook page or call Evansville Christian School at 812-853-7777.

