Family Matters: Working Out Together

This morning on Family Matters, Paula Prather with YMCA, joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder to show off some exercises that a family can do together.

Prather says it’s important for kids to stay active over the summer and that children should be getting at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day that includes moderate (like walking) to vigorous intensity (like running). It’s also important to incorporate muscle strengthening exercises in that 60 minutes of play at least 3 days a week that focus on major muscle groups like the core.

To ensure their kids are getting enough exercise over the summer, parents can get them involved in exercise classes at the YMCA like Born to Move, Kids Boot Camp, or Kids Zumba where the classes are structured like fun and games but incorporate lots of movement. Or, parents can make sure kids get outside in nature where they can run around, explore and play versus being inside watching TV or playing video games.

Paula also explained this week’s Family Challenge. It is to build an obstacle course in your yard, basement, or open space. See who can make it through the course with the fastest time. To join in on the fun share videos and photos on social media using #WeeklyFamilyChallenge.

To watch, some exercise demos, click the video box below.

