Family Matters: Using Pets to Encourage Reading

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder this morning on Family Matters.

They brought along Ranger a dog trained to help relax kids while they are reading. Ranger is part of a program called “Paws for Tales”.

If you would like to learn more about the local library’s free programs, go to their website http://www.evpl.org/.

To watch the interview and find out what it takes to become a companion dog, click on the video box below.

