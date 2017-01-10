44News | Evansville, IN

Family Matters: Using Pets to Encourage Reading

January 10th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder this morning on Family Matters.

They brought along Ranger a dog trained to help relax kids while they are reading. Ranger is part of a program called “Paws for Tales”.

If you would like to learn more about the local library’s free programs, go to their website http://www.evpl.org/.

To watch the interview and find out what it takes to become a companion dog, click on the video box below.

Melissa Schroeder

Melissa Schroeder

Anchor on 44News This Morning

