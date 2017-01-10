Family Matters: Using Pets to Encourage Reading
The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder this morning on Family Matters.
They brought along Ranger a dog trained to help relax kids while they are reading. Ranger is part of a program called “Paws for Tales”.
If you would like to learn more about the local library’s free programs, go to their website http://www.evpl.org/.
To watch the interview and find out what it takes to become a companion dog, click on the video box below.