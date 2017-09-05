Family Matters: Toddler Lunches

Welborn Baptist Foundation and 4C of Southern Indiana joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder for this week’s edition of Family Matters. The ladies talked about toddler lunches this morning.

That age group is notorious for being picky eaters, but the experts say it’s about making it fun for them. Toddler should not have 2-3 large meals a day. Instead, they should eat 5-6 small meals or snacks a day. One of the ideas included bread, peanut butter, honey and bananas. Being creative with the way the dishes are served can help too. For example, let your child design their own dishes.

4C of Southern Indiana also talked about an upcoming event. It’s called Born Learning Academy. This is an awesome opportunity for parents to learn about nutrition, building relationships, routines and more. The kickoff is September 8th at 6:00 pm at Delaware Elementary School in Evansville.

To watch the interview, click the video box below.

Comments

comments