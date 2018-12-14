Family Matters: Tips on Fighting Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s Disease affects almost 1,00,000 people across the U.S. with 60,000 new people being diagnosed each year.

Denise Peyronnin and Heather Palmer from the YMCA joined us in studio to give us some tips on how to combat the disease.

Palmer explains that it’s important to know that there is no standard treatment or cure for Parkinson’s disease. Everyone is different based on his or her symptoms. Beyond medication though, lifestyle modifications like getting more rest and exercise, can help slow its progression.

Research has actually found that exercise like boxing can help slow those symptoms. Non-contact boxing exercises emphasize gross motor movement, balance, core strength, and rhythm through things like combination punches and repeated motions.

Aside from boxing, the YMCA offers a program called Pedaling for Parkinson’s. Pedaling for Parkinson’s is an evidence based program using forced exercise with a stationary bicycle and is proven to be neuro protective and diminish symptoms as well. With a stationary bike, people with Parkinson’s are stable and feel capable, which builds confidence in their exercise routine.

People can contact the YMCA at 423-9622 to talk to the Health Initiatives department or visit the YMCA website.

Comments

comments