Family Matters: Thriving as an Empty Nester

Every Tuesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” for Parenting Project. This morning she was joined by Jana Pritchett from Youth First.

The topic was how to thrive as an empty nester. Jana suggested doing activities together with your spouse like working out at the gym, yoga class, attending sporting events like Otters games and high school sports, and getting together with other parents who are also empty nesters.

The ladies also went over a long list of tips to help.

1. Accept your feelings and allow yourself to be sad…remember that it will get easier with time.

2. Schedule visits with your child.

3. Plan something fun like a trip with friends or a class you always wanted to take.

4. Revisit long-ago routines with your spouse, like a long breakfast on Saturday morning.

5. Be proud of your child’s new found independence and celebrate that with them.

Every Tuesday, Melissa also invites the Tri-State to join in on a weekly family challenge. This morning Jana gave out the challenge.

CHALLENGE: Empty nesters, enjoy new adventures and revisit old hobbies you may not have had time for in awhile. Follow your child’s lead on frequency of communication and be there when they need a listening ear or guidance.

To get involved in the challenge, share your experiences using #WeeklyFamilyChallenge on social media.

