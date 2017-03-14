Family Matters: Teen Dating Violence

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” for Family Matters. Brooke Skipper — a Youth First social worker — joined her.

The topic today was teen dating violence. Unfortunately, statistics show only one third of teens ever tell someone about dating abuse.

Brooke addressed some signs of an abusive relationship. They include: Moving too fast, suffocating paranoia, cutting off relationships, being possessive and verbal and physical jabs.

Brooke also talked about signs parents can look for. They include: Unexplainable bumps and bruises, depressed and lonely, drug use, declining grades and being sneaky and secretive.

Melissa and Brooke also announced this week’s family challenge. They challenge families to start the conversation on dating violence this week. You can also participate in the discussion on social media my using a couple of hashtags. Those include #WeeklyFamilyChallenge and #TalkingAboutDatingViolence.

