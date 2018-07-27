Family Matters: Teaching Kids How to Cook

While you’re making dinner for your kids, why not get your kids involved in the kitchen too?

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s Experience Manager Julia Clark joined us in studio to talk about the benefits of getting kids interested in cooking.

Clark stressed the importance of teaching kids how to follow directions, learn measurements, lean fine motor skills, and how to read. You’ll have an extra pair of hands in the kitchen and the kids will be learning as well!

EVPL offers cooking programs for kids throughout the year that helps introduce them to these concepts. All of their locations offer cookbooks in the children and adult collections. EVPL’s e-resources also provide cookbooks to download at home.

Click here to view the libraries website for more information on all the events and classes they offer.



