Family Matters: Taming The Back To School Jitters

Every Tuesday Morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder goes “Inside the Community” for Family Matters. Sara Dillon — Pediatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner from Deaconess Riley Children’s Services — joined Melissa on Tuesday.

The topic was back to school jitters and anxiety.

Here are some ways to tell if your child may have anxiety:

· Avoidance. Whether the child is actively saying they don’t want to go back, or they’re refusing to talk about, avoidance is a definite warning flag.

· Physical signs. Headaches, tummy aches, trouble sleeping, etc.

· Mood changes. Is your child suddenly irritable or even angry whenever a back-to-school commercial comes on? Are they clingy or seem to be worried about leaving home when you talk about school?

Sara also shared ways to deal with back to school anxiety. Here’s the list she went over:

– Acknowledge the problem. The most important thing you can do for a child experiencing school anxiety is to acknowledge that his/her fears are real TO THEM. If nothing else, you’ll make them feel comfortable and not afraid to talk to you about their worries.

– Ask, “What three things are you most worried about?” This helps quantify what they’re really feeling and organize their thoughts. This specific question may help your child start to sort through a confusion of feelings and fears.

– Also ask, “What three things are you most excited about?” With a little time, kids can think of SOMETHING good, even if it’s just going home at the end of the day. But chances are your child does have some things he/she really enjoys about school that are just buried in his/her head right now. Help your child start focusing on the positive.

– Do some role-playing. Once you have some examples from them of things they’re anxious about, you can help your child figure out an alternative way to deal with them. Discuss possible scenarios and play the part of your child in some role-playing. Let your child play the part of the demanding teacher or bullying classmate. You can show appropriate and realistic responses and coping techniques for your child.

– Keep the lines of communication open. Let your child know that he/she can always talk to you, no matter what. It’s not always necessary even to have solutions to problems, sometimes just talking about things out loud with a trusted adult makes them feel less threatening. If the situation does become overwhelming for your child, YOU want to be the first to know about it.

– Understand the value of tears. Crying can be a great stress reliever. It flushes out bad feelings and eases tension. While it’s hard to see your child crying, and your first instinct may be to help him/her stop as soon as possible, after the tears all come out, your child may be feeling more open and in a more receptive mood for talking and sharing. Provide a soothing and sympathetic presence, but let the crying run its course.

– Resist the urge to fix everything. There are some instances in which parents do have to take action. If your child is in a class that’s too challenging, for example, there are steps you can take. However, if a classmate or staff member is truly harassing your child, you will want to follow-up with that. But you also need to teach your child that some things in life just have to be dealt with, even though they can really stink. We can’t and shouldn’t protect children from every negative experience, as overcoming them builds resilience. So only fix what is really badly broken.

– Finally, know when to get help. Parents may want to consider outside assistance if they see signs such as major changes in friendships, style of clothing, music preferences, sleeping and eating habits, attitude and behavior. If you have a good relationship with your child and he/she suddenly doesn’t want to talk to you, that’s a sign of trouble as well. Don’t wait until your child is flat-out missing school (because of their anxiety) to get help! Your child’s pediatrician or school counselor can be a good resource.

To watch the interview and to participate in the #WeeklyFamilyChallenge, click the video box below.

