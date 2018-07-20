Family Matters: Speaking to Your Children

Talking to your children in the first year of their life has been proven to be very important for their future.

Aleisha Sheridan, 4C of Southern Indiana and CEO, joined us in the studio to discuss the reasons why it’s important.

She explains that babies understand more than you may think. Children understand approximately 1,500 words before they even speak their first word. Kids are always practicing the sounds that they hear, but the ones that their parents use are the most integral for their speech in later years.

Sheridan also talks about how kids from lower income families hear 32 million less words than a child in a professional home by the age of four. She also expresses the importance of reading to your child, as a child learns to read through oral language.

A speaking event on August 1st at the Victory Theatre called “The Impact of Our Future Workforce” will dive in to topics such as intelligence and social skills that are set at an early age. The event will run from 1:00PM to 2:00PM.

